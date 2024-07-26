ETV Bharat / international

NSA Doval Attends BIMSTEC Meet In Myanmar, Expresses Concern Over Ongoing Violence

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor, met Admiral Moe Aung, his Myanmarese counterpart, in Naypyidaw. Doval expressed India's concern about the impact of Myanmar's violence and instability on the shared border. This meeting occurred during a gathering of security chiefs from BIMSTEC member nations, as reported by the Indian embassy in Yangon.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the meeting of the security chiefs of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) in Naypyitaw on Friday (ETV Bharat)

Later today, the NSA delivered India's national statement at the BIMSTEC meet. He spoke on strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism; combating drug trafficking, arms smuggling and organised crime; BIMSTEC connectivity; holding the 2nd Ports Conclave and water security of Himalayan river systems.

NSA Ajit Doval is leading the Indian delegation at the 4th Annual Meeting of BIMSTEC Security Chiefs being held in Naypyitaw on Friday. He met BIMSTEC Security Chiefs and called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Myanmar has been witnessing widespread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021.

Several parts of Myanmar have been witnessing intense fighting between the military junta and resistance forces. The resistance forces have already captured several towns. According to sources, Doval and Aung discussed security-related issues and the Indian NSA apprised his Myanmarese counterpart on New Delhi's concern over the impact of violence and instability in Myanmar on its border with India. Myanmar shares a 1,640 km-long border with several northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

