NSA Doval Attends BIMSTEC Meet In Myanmar, Expresses Concern Over Ongoing Violence

New Delhi: Ajit Doval met his Myanmarese counterpart Admiral Moe Aung on Friday and conveyed New Delhi's concern over the impact of violence and instability in Myanmar on its border with India. Doval is in Myanmarese capital Naypyidaw to attend a meeting of security chiefs of member nations of the BIMSTEC grouping, according to the Indian embassy in Yangon.
Later today, the NSA delivered India's national statement at the BIMSTEC meet. He spoke on strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism; combating drug trafficking, arms smuggling and organised crime; BIMSTEC connectivity; holding the 2nd Ports Conclave and water security of Himalayan river systems.
NSA Ajit Doval is leading the Indian delegation at the 4th Annual Meeting of BIMSTEC Security Chiefs being held in Naypyitaw on Friday. He met BIMSTEC Security Chiefs and called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Myanmar has been witnessing widespread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021.
Several parts of Myanmar have been witnessing intense fighting between the military junta and resistance forces. The resistance forces have already captured several towns. According to sources, Doval and Aung discussed security-related issues and the Indian NSA apprised his Myanmarese counterpart on New Delhi's concern over the impact of violence and instability in Myanmar on its border with India. Myanmar shares a 1,640 km-long border with several northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.
