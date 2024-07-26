ETV Bharat / international

NSA Doval Attends BIMSTEC Meet In Myanmar, Expresses Concern Over Ongoing Violence

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the meeting of the security chiefs of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) in Naypyitaw on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Ajit Doval met his Myanmarese counterpart Admiral Moe Aung on Friday and conveyed New Delhi's concern over the impact of violence and instability in Myanmar on its border with India. Doval is in Myanmarese capital Naypyidaw to attend a meeting of security chiefs of member nations of the BIMSTEC grouping, according to the Indian embassy in Yangon.

Later today, the NSA delivered India's national statement at the BIMSTEC meet. He spoke on strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism; combating drug trafficking, arms smuggling and organised crime; BIMSTEC connectivity; holding the 2nd Ports Conclave and water security of Himalayan river systems.

NSA Ajit Doval is leading the Indian delegation at the 4th Annual Meeting of BIMSTEC Security Chiefs being held in Naypyitaw on Friday. He met BIMSTEC Security Chiefs and called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Myanmar has been witnessing widespread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021.