ETV Bharat / international

Not The British, But Indian Soldiers Liberated Us From Ottomans: Mayor Of Israel's Haifa City

Haifa: The Israeli city of Haifa on Monday paid tributes to fallen Indian soldiers, with the Mayor noting that the city's school history books are being changed to correct that it was Indian troops and not the British who liberated the city from Ottoman rule.

“I was born in this city and graduated from here. Constantly we were told that this city was freed by the British till somebody from the Historical Society knocked at my door one day and said that they have done a thorough research and found that it wasn’t the British but the Indians who freed this city (from the Ottomans),” said Mayor of Haifa, Yona Yahav.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the Indian cemetery of fallen soldiers during a ceremony to pay tributes to their bravery. “In every school, we are changing the texts and saying that it wasn’t the British but the Indians who liberated us,” Yahav said.

During World War I, Indian cavalry regiments armed with spears and swords cleared the Ottoman forces from the rocky slopes of Mt Carmel under all odds to liberate the city, in what most war historians consider “the last great cavalry campaign in history”.

Mayor Yahav had, during the first ceremony at the same venue in 2009, said that the northern coastal city's history textbooks will include the story of its liberation by Indian soldiers, and it is today a well-known fact among youngsters in the city.

The Indian Army commemorates September 23 every year as Haifa Day to pay its respects to the three brave Indian Cavalry Regiments - Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers - that helped liberate Haifa following a dashing cavalry action by the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade on that date in 1918. An event to pay tributes to the brave Indian soldiers is also organised every year at the Indian soldiers’ cemetery here by the Indian mission and the Haifa municipality.

Captain Aman Singh Bahadur and Dafadar Jor Singh were awarded the Indian Order of Merit (IOM), and Captain Anop Singh and 2nd Lt Sagat Singh were awarded the Military Cross (MC) in recognition of their bravery in this battle.

Major Dalpat Singh, widely popular as the Hero of Haifa, was awarded a military cross for his bravery. The Jodhpur Lancers lost eight men and had 34 wounded in the battle. But they also captured over 700 prisoners, 17 field guns and 11 machine guns.

The battle was described as "almost the only occasion when a fortified town was captured by cavalry on the gallop," India’s Ambassador to Israel JP Singh said during his address at the event.