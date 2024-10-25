ETV Bharat / international

Not Acting Against Khalistanis Akin To Encouraging Terrorism: Recalled Indian Envoy On Trudeau

New Delhi: In a direct attack on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's support to Khalistani elements, India's recalled envoy Sanjay Verma said not acting against the separatist criminals is akin to encouraging them.

Days after returning to New Delhi after an acrimonious blow-up in relations between the two countries, Verma told PTI Videos that Trudeau has been emboldening Khalistanis for political gains.

Verma was asked if India has shared evidence with Canada that Trudeau and his government have been promoting Khalistani terrorism.

"Encouragement could be both ways, one is actively telling them to do something, and the second is you will keep mum. So, the criminals, terrorists, extremists, if one takes no action against them, that is akin to encouragement," he said.

"So, that encouragement is seen a lot there, either it is for domestic vote-bank or any other political reason. Because of this encouragement, they (Khalistanis) have gotten emboldened and they continuously attack the interests of India, and try to harm us," the diplomat added.

On whether Trudeau's actions against India were driven by his intention to divert attention in the face of his falling popularity ahead of elections in Canada next year, Verma said, "I will not get into the domestic policy of Canada. That's not my job. I shouldn't be doing that. The surveys that I have seen, published in the (Canadian) media, say that the popularity rating of Mr Trudeau is going down."

"It (Trudeau's rating) is much below the main opposition party at the moment and its leader. So, many of the media reports say and it's not my opinion, that if elections are held today, he may find it very difficult to come back to power," Verma said.