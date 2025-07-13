ETV Bharat / international

Russia Warns US South Korea And Japan Against Forming Security Alliance Targeting North Korea

In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Wonsan, North Korea, on Saturday, July 12, 2025. ( AP )

Seoul: Russia’s foreign minister warned the U.S., South Korea and Japan against forming a security partnership targeting North Korea as he visited his country's ally for talks on further solidifying their booming military and other cooperation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke Saturday at North Korea's eastern Wonsan city, where he met the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, and conveyed greetings from President Vladimir Putin.

Kim during the meeting reaffirmed his government’s commitment to “unconditionally support and encourage all measures” taken by Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.

He said Pyongyang and Moscow share identical views on “all strategic issues in conformity with the level of alliance,” according to North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency.

Lavrov called for the two countries to further strengthen their “strategic and tactical cooperation and intensify concerted action” in international affairs, KCNA reported.

Relations between Russia and North Korea have been flourishing in recent years, with North Korea supplying troops and ammunition to support Russia’s war against Ukraine in return for military and economic assistance.

That has raised concerns among South Korea, the U.S. and others that Russia might also transfer sensitive technologies to North Korea that can increase the danger of its nuclear and missile programs.

Speaking with reporters after a meeting with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui, Lavrov accused the U.S., South Korea and Japan of what he called military buildups around North Korea.