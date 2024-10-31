ETV Bharat / international

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, US Calls It 'Flagrant Violation' Of UN Resolutions

In this photo distributed by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, walks near what it says is a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on the launcher at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 24, 2022. ( AP )

Seoul: North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time in almost a year Thursday in a test of what may be a new, more agile weapon targeting the mainland U.S. and a possible attempt to grab American attention ahead of next week's U.S. election.

The country's leader Kim Jong Un attended a "very crucial" test of an intercontinental ballistic missile aimed at boosting the country's nuclear deterrent. "The test-fire is an appropriate military action that fully meets the purpose of informing the rivals... of our counteraction will," Kim said at the launch, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

KCNA reported citing Kim as saying that the launch was “an appropriate military action” to show North Korea’s resolve to respond to its enemies’ moves that has threatened the North’s safety.

The launch came as Washington warned that North Korean troops in Russian uniforms are heading toward Ukraine, likely to augment Russian forces and join the war.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett called the launch “a flagrant violation” of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions that “needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region.” Savett said the U.S. will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and its South Korean and Japanese allies.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea could have tested a new, solid-fueled long-range ballistic missile. Missiles with built-in solid propellants are easier to move and hide and can be launched quicker than liquid-propellant weapons.

JCS spokesperson Lee Sung Joon said the launch was possibly timed to the U.S. election in an attempt to strengthen North Korea's future bargaining power. He said the North Korean missile was launched on a high angle, apparently to avoid neighbouring countries.

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters that the missile may have been a new one since its flight duration of 86 minutes and its maximum altitude of more than 7,000 kilometres (4,350 miles) exceeded corresponding data from previous North Korean missile tests. Lee, the South Korean military spokesperson, said South Korea has a similar assessment on Thursday's launch.

Both South Korea and Japan condemned the North Korean launch for posing a threat to international peace and they said they're closely coordinating with the U.S. over the latest North Korean weapons test. Lee said that South Korea and the U.S. plan “sufficient” bilateral military exercises and trilateral ones involving Japan in response to North Korean threats.

Lee said the North Korean missile may have been fired from a 12-axle launch vehicle, the North's largest mobile launch platform that it disclosed in September. The vehicle's unveiling had prompted outside speculation that North Korea could be developing an ICBM that is bigger than its existing ones.