'Normal Seasonal Development': MEA On Bangladesh Accusing India Of Causing Flood Due To Farraka Barrage

New Delhi: India on Monday dismissed reports claiming that 11 lakh cusecs of water will enter Bangladesh in a day due to the opening of 109 gates of the Farakka Barrage.

Bangladesh has blamed India for causing floods in eight districts. According to sources, due to the opening of the dam, there is a risk of flooding in Murshidabad of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

In response to media queries regarding Farraka barrage, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen media reports of the opening of Farraka barrage gates that will allow the flow of over 11 lakh cusecs of water downstream of the river in its natural course into the Ganga/Padma river".

"This is a normal seasonal development that takes place due to increased inflow from heavy rainfall in the Ganga river basin catchment areas upstream", Jaiswal said.

"It is to be understood that Farraka is only a barrage and not a dam. Whenever the water level reaches the pond level, whatever inflow comes that passes. It is merely a structure to divert 40,000 cusecs of water into the Farraka canal that is carefully done using a system of gates on the main Ganga/Padma river, while the balance water flows into the main river to Bangladesh. Data, as per protocol, is shared with the concerned Joint River Commission officials in Bangladesh on a regular and timely basis. It has been done this time as well," added Jaiswal.

"We have seen fake videos, rumours and fear-mongering to create misunderstanding. This should be firmly countered with facts", said Jaiswal.

According to reports, India has opened 109 gates of the Farakka Barrage due to flooding in Bihar and Jharkhand. Dhaka claimed that the gates were opened on Monday, allowing 1.1 million cusecs of water to flow into Bangladesh in a single day.

The release of water has raised concerns of flooding in Bangladesh and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. However, Indian authorities have clarified that they have been providing Bangladesh with prior information about the flood situation and the surge of water from the mountains.