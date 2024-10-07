ETV Bharat / international

Nobel Prize In Medicine Honours Two Americans For Discovery Of MicroRNA

Gary Ruvkun, American molecular biologist, 2024 Nobel Prize winner in physiology or medicine, speaks with a reporter, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at his home, in Newton, Mass. ( AP )

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded Monday to Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated.

The Nobel Assembly said that their discovery is proving to be fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function. Ambros performed the research that led to his prize at Harvard University. He is currently a professor of natural science at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Ruvkun's research was performed at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard Medical School, where he's a professor of genetics, said Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee.

Perlmann said he spoke to Ruvkun by phone shortly before the announcement. It took a long time before he came to the phone and sounded very tired, but he quite rapidly, was quite excited and happy, when he understood what, it was all about, Perlmann said.