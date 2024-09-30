ETV Bharat / international

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

The Noble Prize, awarded in different categories, is a prestigious award. This year the announcement will take place from October 7 to 14.

All you need to know about Noble Prize 2024
Representational image (Getty Images)

Hyderabad: This year’s Nobel Prize announcements will take place from October 7–14. According to the official website, all of the announcements will be streamed live at nobelprize.org.

According to the official website - the prize-awarding institutions have decided to announce their 2024 prize decisions as follows:

  • Physiology Or Medicine – Monday, 7 October, 11:30 CEST (3 PM IST). The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen, Nobel Forum, Nobels väg 1, Solna, will announce the winner of the award.
  • Physics – Tuesday, 8 October, 11:45 CEST (3.15 PM IST). The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences (Kungl. Vetenskapsakademien, KVA), Sessionssalen, Lilla Frescativägen 4A, Stockholm, will announce the winner
  • Chemistry – Wednesday, 9 October, 11:45 CEST (3.15 PM IST). The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Sessionssalen, Lilla Frescativägen 4A, Stockholm will make the announcement of the winner.
  • Literature – Thursday, 10 October, 13:00 CEST (4 PM IST). The Swedish Academy (Svenska Akademien), Börssalen, Källargränd 4, Stockholm, will announce the winner.
  • Peace – Friday, 11 October, 11:00 CEST (2.30 PM IST). The Norwegian Nobel Committee, The Norwegian Nobel Institute (Norska Nobelinstitutet), Store Sal, Henrik Ibsens gate 51, Oslo, will announce the winner.
  • The Sveriges Riksbank Prize In Economic Sciences In Memory of Alfred Nobel – Monday, 14 October, 11:45 CEST (3.15 PM IST). The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Sessionssalen, Lilla Frescativägen 4A, Stockholm, will announce the winner.

Where The Announcements Will Be Streamed

All of the prize announcements will be streamed live on nobelprize.org and on the official digital channels of the Nobel Prize - Facebook, X, YouTube and LinkedIn

Where Can You Get Additional Information:

You can get additional information related to the Noble Prize 2024 on the official website.

  • up-to-the-minute news about the 2024 Nobel Prize laureates
  • live streams from the press conferences with exclusive interviews with members of the Nobel Committees
  • in-depth information about the prizes
  • interviews with the new laureates

What is the Noble Prize?

According to the website, when the inventor, entrepreneur and businessman Alfred Nobel died, his will stated that his fortune was to be used to reward "those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind." Nobel’s prize would reward outstanding efforts in the fields that he was most involved in during his lifetime: physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and peace.

After his death, a long process began to realise his vision and the first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901. In 1969, a new prize was established – the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Its addition was an exception, to celebrate the tercentenary of Sweden’s central bank.

