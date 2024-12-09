ETV Bharat / international

Nobel Committee Speaks To Iranian Nobel Peace Prize Winner Narges Mohammadi Lodged In Prison

Narges Mohammadi says her fellow inmates rejoiced and chanted 'Woman Life Freedom' when they learnt she had won the prize.

The Nobel committee, for the first time, spoke to 2023 peace prize winner Narges Mohammadi, who is lodged in an Iranian prison and is out on temporary medical leave after undergoing a bone surgery.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammad is seen after being released on a medical furlough in Tehran, Iran on Dec. 4, 2024. (AP)
Oslo: The Nobel committee, for the first time, spoke to 2023 peace prize winner Narges Mohammadi, who is lodged in an Iranian prison and is out on temporary medical leave after undergoing a bone surgery.

A footage published late on Sunday by the organisation showed Mohammadi recalling how the women's ward at Evin prison erupted with chants of the protest slogan 'Woman Life Freedom' when the inmates learnt she had been awarded the prize. "One of my fellow prisoners managed to call her husband who was lodged in the men's ward. Through them we learned the incredible news that I had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," Mohammadi told the committee, wearing a green top with her hair uncovered.

The 52-year-old has been jailed since November, 2021 over several past convictions relating to her advocacy against the obligatory hijab for women and capital punishment in Iran. After winning last year's Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for human rights in Iran, Mohammadi's two children collected the award on her behalf. She was released from prison on Wednesday for three weeks on medical grounds. However, Mohammadi's supporters said the move was inadequate and pressed for her unconditional and permanent release.

