No Way To Return To Monarchy In Nepal, Say Top Leaders Including PM Oli

Kathmandu: Nepal's former prime minister and chairman of the CPN-Unified Socialist Madhav Kumar Nepal on Friday said the country has ruled out the possibility of reinstatement of monarchy as claimed by some people and a section of the media.

“Monarchy has become a history of the past, so there is no possibility of its reinstatement,” he said. Nepal said this while planting a sapling at his residence in Kokteshwor area on the outskirts of Kathmandu during his birthday celebrations.

He also advised former king Gyanendra Shah to contest election and become the prime minister if he wishes to serve the nation.

Meanwhile, speaking at different programmes, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda” warned the former king not to do foolish things by using a handful of people in his favour.

“If the former king thinks that he is popular, he has the freedom to establish a party and contest the election by honouring the constitution,” said Prime Minister Oli speaking at a programme in Mahottari. “Some people are shouting slogans to reinstate monarchy these days, which is simply not possible,” he pointed out.