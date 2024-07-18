No Virus, China Can Defeat Us If We Revive "American Dream": Vivek Ramaswamy

Washington : Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy, during the Republican National Convention, stressed the 'American Dream' and called on people to shed all forms of fear and be free to speak up their minds.

He said that this 'American Dream' won US the American Revolution, two world wars, and the Cold War, and if that can be revived again, not a nation, not a virus, or China can defeat the US. He was addressing the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night.

"Fear has been infectious in this country. But courage can be contagious, too. That, too, is what it means to be an American...If you're at home and you disagree with everything I just said, our message to you is this: We will still defend to the death your right to say it, because that is who we are as Americans," said the GOP leader, who dropped out of the presidential race earlier this year.

"We are the country where we can disagree like hell and still get together at the dinner table at the end of it. That is the America I know. That is the America we miss," he added. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also reacted on Ramaswamy's remarks. "Well said!!" Musk posted on his X handle.

Further stating "we don't need to be a nation in decline," Ramaswamy asserted that US can still be a nation in ascent, and whose best days are still ahead of it. Elaborating on it further, he said that in US, people, irrespective of their identity, surname, can get ahead with their commitment, dedication and hard work.

"That country where, no matter who you are, where your parents came from or what your skin colour is, or how long your last name is, you will still get ahead in this country with your own hard work, your own commitment, your own dedication, and that you know what? You are free to speak your mind at every step of the way," Ramaswamy said.

The Indian-origin leader further said that this "American exceptionalism" will be revived when Donald Trump returns to the White House.

"That is the American dream. That is what won us the American Revolution. That is what reunited us after the civilizational war. That is what won us two world wars and the Cold War. That is what still gives hope to the free world," Ramaswamy said.

He added, "And if we can revive that dream over group identity, victimhood, and grievance, then nobody in the world, not a nation, not a corporation, not a virus, not China, is going to defeat us. That is what American exceptionalism is all about. And that is what we will revive this November when we send Donald J. Trump back to the White House."

Earlier in the day, the 38-year-old said that illegal immigrants will be 'returned' to the country of their origin. "Our message to illegal immigrants is also this; we will return you to your country of origin. Not because you're all bad people, but because you broke the law, and the United States of America was founded on the rule of law," he stated.

Ramaswamy added that he would seal the southern border on the first day if they came to power. Addressing black Americans, he said, "The media has tried to convince you for decades that Republicans don't care about your communities. We want for you what we want for every American: safe neighborhoods, clean streets, good jobs, a better life for your children, and a justice system that treats everyone equally - regardless of your skin colour or your political beliefs."