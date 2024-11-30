ETV Bharat / international

No Systematic Attack On Minorities, Hindu Leader Arrested On Specific Charges: Bangladesh Tells UN Forum

United Nations/Geneva: The arrest of a Hindu leader in Dhaka has been “misconstrued” and he was arrested on specific charges, Bangladesh has told a UN forum on minority issues, claiming that there has been no systematic attack on minorities in the country.

Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was arrested from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday. He was denied bail and sent to jail by the Chattogram’s Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate court in a sedition case on Tuesday.

“With utter dismay, we note that the arrest of Chinmoy Das has been misconstrued by some speakers, although he was actually arrested on specific charges. The matter is being dealt with by our court of law,” Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices and other international organisations in Geneva Tareq Md Ariful Islam said.

Islam made the statement during the 17th session of the Forum on Minorities Issues that took place in Geneva on November 28-29. After Das, the leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote was sent to prison, it triggered protests by Hindus in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

India has noted the developments with deep concern even as a diplomatic row has erupted between the two South Asian neighbours. During the session, some Bangladeshi NGOs and individuals spoke about the situation in the country. A representative of the International Forum for Secular Bangladesh (IFSB) said that the situation right now in the country is “very alarming” and a “very burning issue.”

Referring to Das’ arrest, the representative said that ISKCON is a very popular and peaceful organisation but the former ISKCON leader has been arrested with “nothing accused against him. He was arrested three days before in Dhaka and now Bangladesh every day .... the police, army ... every day, they are torturing the minority.”

Islam said that Bangladesh reaffirms that every Bangladeshi, regardless of religious identity, has the right to practice their respective religion or express views freely. “Ensuring the safety and security of every citizen, including from the minority community, remains the cornerstone of the interim government of Bangladesh,” Islam said.

“This has been repeatedly reassured to minority religious leaders by our top leadership, and proved time and again in the first 100 days” of the interim government led by the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, he added.