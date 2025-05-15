No Radiation Leak From Any Nuclear Facility In Pakistan: IAEA

New Delhi: Global nuclear watchdog IAEA has said there was no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan during the country's recent military conflict with India.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) statement came amid claims being made on social media that Pakistan's nuclear facilities were hit by Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

"Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan," an IAEA spokesperson told PTI.

Earlier, Air Marshal A K Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, rejected suggestions that India hit Kirana Hills, home to Pakistan's nuclear installations. "We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there," Air Marshal Bharti said at a media briefing on May 12.

India's strikes hit an airbase in Sargodha and there were some reports that the base is linked to an underground nuclear storage facility in Kirana Hills.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also rejected US President Donald Trump's claims of having averted a nuclear conflict between the two nations. He said India's military action was in the conventional domain and denied speculation about a nuclear war.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Pakistan's nuclear arsenal should be brought under the supervision of the IAEA as they are not safe in such a rogue nation. His comments came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would not tolerate "nuclear blackmail" by Pakistan. The PM had said India would punish cross-border terrorism strongly.

The Defence Minister is on a trip to the forward areas in Jammu & Kashmir to meet with the Defence Personnel, marking his first trip to the Union Territory since Operation Sindoor. He trumpeted India's strong resolve against terrorism citing that it "did not pay heed to Pakistan's nuclear blackmail". "The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has given nuclear threats to India several times," he said interacting with troops.

"Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question before the whole world: are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation?" Singh wondered. "I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of IAEA," he asserted.

He also described Operation Sindoor as the "biggest" action ever taken by India against terrorism in its history.

(Editor's Note: This copy has been updated by ETV Bharat with related inputs received from Jammu & Kashmir reporting team.)