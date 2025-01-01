ETV Bharat / international

No One Can Ever Stop China's Reunification: Chinese President Xi Jinping

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined that no one could prevent China's 'reunification' with Taiwan, and affirmed that China will continue its "united front" efforts. In his New Year's message on Tuesday, Xi also highlighted China's aim to strengthen international cooperation, promote mutual understanding, and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said in a post on X, "On New Year's Eve, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered his 2025 New Year message via China Media Group and the Internet." "We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the same family. No one can ever sever the bond of kinship between us, and no one can ever stop China's reunification, a trend of the times," Xi Jinping said.

He also stressed that China will work with other countries to ensure enhanced cooperation. "As changes unseen in a century accelerate across the world, it is important to rise above estrangement and conflict with a broad vision and care for the future of humanity with great passion.

China will work with all countries to promote friendship and cooperation, enhance mutual learning among different cultures, and build a community with a shared future for mankind. We must jointly create a better future for the world," he said.