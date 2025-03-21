No Confirmation, But No Denial: Will Modi Meet Yunus At Thailand BIMSTEC Summit?

New Delhi: As speculation swirls around a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok next month, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has remained non-committal.

"On the meeting that you asked, bilateral meeting, I don't have any update to share at this point in time," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question during his weekly media briefing here Friday. At the same time, he added that India has "been engaged with Bangladesh on several issues, development cooperation, economic matters, on issues of connectivity".

Jaiswal’s statement assumes significance as it comes amid different media reports about whether or not such a meeting will take place. The ANI news agency cited Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain as saying that Dhaka has approached New Delhi for scheduling such a meeting.

"We have made a diplomatic approach to India to hold a bilateral meeting between our two leaders at the sidelines of BIMSTEC Summit,” the report quoted Hossain as saying. However, another report in the Hindustan Times citing a person familiar with the matter stated that a formal meeting looked difficult “especially when there is a fresh barrage against India from some members of the interim government in Dhaka almost on a daily basis".

"These conditions are not conducive to a meeting," the person was quoted as saying.

However, why Jaiswal’s statement assumes significance is because it comes after Yunus’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam stated on Thursday that Bangladesh maintains a strong and growing relationship with India.

"In the past seven months since taking office, our trade with India has expanded further," the Dhaka Tribune quoted Alam as saying while speaking to journalists at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka. "Our relations remain positive, though some visa-related issues persist. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs can provide more details on that. However, we want a relationship based on fairness, equality, and mutual respect."

If such a meeting between Modi and Yunus materialises, it could mark a critical moment in India-Bangladesh ties, which have faced uncertainty since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August 2024. With Yunus’s interim government navigating a politically sensitive transition, India's engagement will send a clear signal about its strategic approach to Dhaka's evolving leadership.

Bangladesh descended into political instability following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Hasina’s removal from power came after a students’ revolution that snowballed into a mass uprising against what people called her authoritarian style of governance. Her decade-and-a-half-long rule ended abruptly, leaving a political vacuum that exacerbated existing divisions and triggered a struggle for control.

The immediate aftermath of Hasina’s ouster saw the formation of an interim government led by Yunus, a figure respected internationally for his contributions to microfinance but viewed with mixed opinions domestically. With Hasina taking refuge in India, relations between the two South Asian neighbours have since been tense despite a visit by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka in December last year for structured foreign office consultations. Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has ordered the extradition of Hasina and many of her associates who fled the country after the upheaval in August.

The ouster of Hasina also saw the rise of extremist Islamist elements in Bangladesh’s political landscape leading to large-scale violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus. India has been continuously voicing its concerns over these developments. However, a major reason why a possible meeting between Modi and Yunus in Bangkok will be watched with interest is because of speculations about the resumption of India-funded development projects in Bangladesh work on which got stalled following the ouster of Hasina.

According to Salehuddin Ahmed, Finance Adviser in the interim government, projects under Indian lines of credit (LoCs) will continue. "As project implementation was delayed, many assumed we would shut those down," Ahmed told reporters after a meeting of the advisory committee on government purchase earlier this month. "But that is not the case. It’s not possible."

He further stated that it does not matter which government initiated these projects because they are necessary. "So, we have decided to continue them," he said. His remarks came close on the heels of Yunus's comments in an interview to a British media outlet that, for Bangladesh, there is no alternative to good relations with India. Yunus claimed Bangladesh’s ties with India are "very good" and "our relationship will always be very good".

"There is no way Bangladesh-India relations cannot be good," he said. "Our relations are close, our dependence on each other is so high and historically, politically, and economically we have such a close relationship, we cannot deviate from that."

Regional cooperation in a multipolar world is another issue why India-Bangladesh relations assume significance. Both Modi and Yunus are expected to be in Bangkok for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in the first week of April.

Since assuming office as the Chief Adviser of the interim government in Bangladesh last year, Yunus has been calling for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Established to promote regional integration, economic cooperation, and development, the SAARC regional bloc comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

However, SAARC has been virtually rendered ineffective as a bloc, largely due to non-cooperation on the part of Pakistan on issues like connectivity and counter-terrorism. After the cross-border terror attack from Pakistani soil on an army base at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2016, that year’s SAARC Summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad stood cancelled after other members of the group joined India in boycotting it. After that, no SAARC summit has been held till date.

With SAARC being defunct over the years, India has been giving more importance to BIMSTEC in terms of regional cooperation. The BIMSTEC, which came into existence in 1997, comprises seven countries lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The bloc brings together 1.73 billion people and has a combined GDP of $5.2 trillion as of 2023.

Membership in the bloc allows India to engage more with the extended neighbourhood in Southeast Asia under New Delhi’s Neighbourhood First Policy via northeastern India. India’s membership of BIMSTEC also complements its increasing engagements with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc under New Delhi’s Act East Policy. For India, BIMSTEC holds greater promise and has become a priority focus.

Last month, during his meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Hossain in Oman on the sidelines of the Eighth Indian Ocean Conference, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised on the importance of BIMSTEC over SAARC for regional cooperation.

"Met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain of the Interim Government of Bangladesh," Jaishankar posted on his X handle following the meeting. "The conversation was focused on our bilateral relationship, as also on BIMSTEC."

Given that Bangladesh is going to assume the chair of BIMSTEC in the Bangkok Summit, a meeting between Modi and Yunus is more likely than not. "Both the leaders are diplomatically correct," Prabir De, Professor at the New Delhi-based Research and Information System for Developing Nations (RIS) think tank, told ETV Bharat. "Bangladesh wants to communicate with India."

Even as the External Affairs Ministry remained non-committal, De is of the view that a meeting between Modi and Yunus is likely to happen during the Bangkok summit.

"This will help in normalising bilateral relations and boosting regional cooperation," he stated.