NISAR Launch Among World's Most Precise, Says ISRO Chief Narayanan

Thiruvananthapuram: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said the successful launch of the NISAR satellite was one of the most precise launches in the world, and NASA was excited to see that India could successfully carry it out using the indigenously developed GSLV Mark vehicle.

He was speaking to reporters on Thursday night at the international airport here, a day after ISRO and NASA had successfully launched the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission aboard ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F16) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR).

The NISAR satellite will circle Earth 14 times a day, scanning nearly all the planet’s land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days. "They were so excited to understand that Indians could successfully launch using the indigenously developed GSLV Mark vehicle--our vehicle for placing the satellite into orbit. They were excited and extremely happy," he said in response to a query.

According to Narayanan, it was one of the most precise launches in the world, with a five-stage rocket operating flawlessly at every stage, injecting the satellite into its precise orbit with a margin of just two to three kilometres. "It is an unimaginable achievement even for them," the ISRO chairman said.

"It is one of the most precise launches that has ever happened in the world...The entire country today can be proud that a very technologically intensive and highly useful satellite built jointly by India and America is placed in orbit using the Indian launcher," he said. (With PTI Inputs)

