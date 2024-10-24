ETV Bharat / international

Neither US Nor China Can Ignore India Today: Sitharaman

Washington: India’s priority is not to impose its dominance but to enhance its influence, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, asserting that no country, whether the US or China, can ignore New Delhi today.

Sitharaman made the remarks on Wednesday during a panel discussion on “Bretton Woods at 80: Priorities for the Next Decade” organised by the Center for Global Development here.

The minister arrived here on Tuesday to attend the annual meetings of the Bretton Woods Institutions -- the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

"India's priority is not to impose its dominance, in the sense we are the biggest democracy we have in the world, the largest population, but to enhance its influence," she said.

Asserting that one in every six people in the world is an Indian, she said, "You just cannot ignore our economy and the way in which it is growing.”

Sitharaman underscored that the course developed countries took, from producing textiles, cycles, bikes, etc, and reaching development, is "no longer available". Questioning if India was in a position to define that path, she talked about the country's leading role in technology and how Indians have the system to run complex corporate set-ups.

“You really can't ignore it. Also, the geopolitical neighbourhood in which we live. No country, the US, which is very far away from us, or China, which is very close to us, can ignore us," she said.

During the discussion, she said that India has always "stood in favour of multilateral institutions" and added that it has followed policies of "strategic and peaceful multilateralism". However, she highlighted that multilateral institutions are failing to produce viable solutions.

“We didn't want any time undermining any multilateral institution. But progressively we see the hope and the expectations which were pinned on multilateral institutions are frittered away because we think no solutions are coming out of them," she said.

"These institutions now are not offering an alternative pathway," she added. She said that multinational institutions, with a wealth of information and experience, manpower, and human resources, should strengthen institutions for the global good, which is "very necessary" to strengthen multilateralism.

“We are in favour of multilateralism,” Sitharaman added. She stressed that the Bretton Woods institutions should work on this, rather than reacting to future developments.

“Unfortunately, in the last few decades, we see them reacting to future developments with the strength that they have. Therefore, information sharing is one thing," she said.