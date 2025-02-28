ETV Bharat / international

Nirav Modi's 'Confidential' Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

London: Nirav Modi, who has been in prison in London for nearly six years after losing his extradition battle to face fraud and money laundering charges in India, remains on remand pending the outcome of a “confidential” procedure that is unlikely to conclude soon, a UK court noted on Thursday.

The 54-year-old appeared by video link from Thameside prison for a London High Court hearing seeking a stay over Bank of India pursuing repayment of a loan amounting to over USD 8 million owed by a Dubai-incorporated company connected with him.

In handing down his oral judgment in the matter, Justice David Bailey noted that the India-born Belgian businessman behind the eponymous "Nirav" brand of luxury jewels denies the criminal allegations and has not been convicted.

“He appears on remand pending the outcome of a ‘confidential’ process which is likely to be ongoing late into 2026… (and) unlikely to conclude soon,” noted Justice Bailey. This is believed to refer to an application for asylum in the UK, but there have so far only been indirect and tangential references to this in UK courts.

Nirav Modi, dressed in a grey sweatshirt and jeans, appeared relaxed as he sifted through piles of paperwork on the desk in a room from his prison.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge considered his application to stay proceedings over his personal guarantee related to Bank of India’s loan to Dubai-incorporated Firestar Diamond FZE, claiming his incarceration restricted his right to a fair trial under Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Defending himself as a “Litigant in Person”, the fugitive diamantaire pointed to the lack of access to an internet-enabled computer in prison – except briefly while he pursued an Open University course behind bars.

The judge noted that Nirav Modi had “figuratively” likened this legal battle to the Bank of India being armed with “tanks and machine guns” while he was left to defend himself with "wooden sticks". “Equality of arms does not mean equality of resources, but equality of process,” Justice Bailey reflected.