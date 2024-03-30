Nine Pirates Being Brought to India to Face Legal Action, Says Navy after Rescuing Iranian Vessel

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

A day after rescuing a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its 23-member Pakistani crew under an anti-piracy operation at sea, the Indian Navy on Saturday said the nine surrendered pirates are being brought to India for further legal action.

The Indian Navy on Friday rescued the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its crew. The nine surrendered pirates are being brought to India for further legal action. Legal action will be taken against them under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, of 2022.

A day after rescuing a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its 23-member Pakistani crew under an anti-piracy operation at sea, the Indian Navy on Saturday said the nine surrendered pirates are being brought to India for further legal action. The legal action will be taken against them under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, of 2022.

The Indian Navy's specialist teams have completed sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of the fishing vessel Al-Kambar, according to a statement shared by the Navy's spokesperson. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, were given a thorough medical checkup prior to clearing the boat to continue with her fishing activities," it said. The Indian Navy on Friday rescued the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its crew, after more than 12 hours of "intense coercive tactical measures" as part of the anti-piracy operation.

The hijacked vessel was intercepted on Thursday, the Navy said on Friday. INS Sumedha intercepted FV 'Al Kambar' during the early hours of Friday and was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul," it said. After more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued," the Indian Navy has added.

The fishing vessel at the time of the incident was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra and was "reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates," it said. The Indian Navy said it remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and the safety of seafarers, "irrespective of the nationalities". Socotra Archipelago is in the northwest Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Aden. (PTI)

Read more: Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel, 23 Pakistani Crew Members

