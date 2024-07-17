ETV Bharat / international

Nikki Haley And Vivek Ramaswamy to Speak at Republican National Convention

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 7:27 AM IST

Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, influential figures in republican politics, are scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Ramaswamy, known for his business background and ties to former President Donald Trump, will address the convention for the first time, while Haley has been a recurrent speaker at past RNC event.

Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, influential figures in republican politics, are scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Ramaswamy, known for his business background and ties to former President Donald Trump, will address the convention for the first time, while Haley has been a recurrent speaker at past RNC event.
Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy (AP Photos)

Milwaukee: Indian Americans and former presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy will address the Republican National Convention here. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, was a presidential candidate in the Republican primary and was the last one to suspend her campaign.

Millionaire entrepreneur-turned-politician Ramaswamy has seen a meteoric rise in the Republican party. He is now considered as one of the close confidant of the former president Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

This would be the first time that Ramaswamy would be speaking at the Republican National Convention, while Haley has addressed the RNC multiple times including in 2016, 2020.

Sources familiar with the RNC said that Ramaswamy is scheduled to speak first on Tuesday night in the 7:30-8:00 pm local time slot in the list of two other speakers. Haley has been placed third in the list of four speakers in the next slot of 8-8.30 pm local time.

The evening would conclude with remarks by Senator Marco Rubio and Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Donald Trump is expected to make another appearance Tuesday night before and is expected to stay in the last one hour of the RNC events.

Milwaukee: Indian Americans and former presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy will address the Republican National Convention here. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, was a presidential candidate in the Republican primary and was the last one to suspend her campaign.

Millionaire entrepreneur-turned-politician Ramaswamy has seen a meteoric rise in the Republican party. He is now considered as one of the close confidant of the former president Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

This would be the first time that Ramaswamy would be speaking at the Republican National Convention, while Haley has addressed the RNC multiple times including in 2016, 2020.

Sources familiar with the RNC said that Ramaswamy is scheduled to speak first on Tuesday night in the 7:30-8:00 pm local time slot in the list of two other speakers. Haley has been placed third in the list of four speakers in the next slot of 8-8.30 pm local time.

The evening would conclude with remarks by Senator Marco Rubio and Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Donald Trump is expected to make another appearance Tuesday night before and is expected to stay in the last one hour of the RNC events.

TAGGED:

REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTIONINDIAN AMERICANS AT RNCNIKKI HALEY VIVEK RAMASWAMY AT RNC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.