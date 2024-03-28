Nijjar Killing: Canada Looking to Work Constructively with India, Says PM Trudeau

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday again raked up the matter of the killing of the terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, while saying that Canada is looking to work constructively with the government of India to get to the bottom of the matter.

In response to a media query by a Canadian-based media channel, Cable Public Affairs Channel, on how India's cooperation is shaping up on the assassination investigation of Nijjar, Trudeau said, "We are looking to work constructively with the government of India to get to the bottom of this, to understand how this could have happened, and to make sure that no Canadians are ever vulnerable again to foreign interference by any international power".

He went on to say that the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is “something that we all should take extremely seriously.” According to a video statement shared by the CPAC, Trudeau said, "The Canadian government is ensuring appropriate investigation is being done."

“That’s why we have been unequivocal about standing up for the rule of law and ensuring that the appropriate investigations are being done in full accordance with our justice system and our police independence,” the Canadian PM said.

The relations between India and Canada have taken an ugly turn after Canada accused India of being involved in the killing of Najjar, designated as a terrorist by the National Agency in 2020, who was shot and killed. There has been a heated exchange of words between the two nations ever since the allegations. New Delhi has rejected the allegations as "absurd and motivated".