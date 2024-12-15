ETV Bharat / international

Niger Ministry Says 39 Killed In Attacks Near Burkina Faso

Niamey: Thirty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in recent days in western Niger, near the border with Burkina Faso, Niamey's defence ministry said Saturday.

"Two horrific tragedies happened in the communities of Libiri and Kokorou, criminals cornered by constant operations by defence and security forces launched attacks on defenceless civilian populations," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The "barbaric acts" saw 21 people killed in Libiri and 18 in Kokorou, including children, the ministry said.

The operations took place from December 12 to 14, the statement said without detailing when the attacks happened.

The communities are located in the Tera border region, an area teeming with fighters which has been subjected to particularly bloody jihadist attacks in recent days.

The frontier lands between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have long been a hideout for jihadists linked to the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, who have waged an insurgent war against the government.