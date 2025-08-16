'Next Time In Moscow': Putin Switches To English, Trump Passes Buck To Zelenskyy | Alaska Summit Highlights

Anchorage: As they wrapped their statements after the Alaska Summit on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a rare public use of English, said to US counterpart Donald Trump, “Next time in Moscow”, at the end of their joint press conference in Alaska.

"Ooh, that's an interesting one. I will get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening," Trump responded. After their nearly three-hour-long meeting, Trump failed to secure an agreement from Putin to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, falling short in his most significant move yet to stop the bloodshed, even after rolling out the red carpet for the man who started it.

“There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” the US president said, after Putin claimed they had hammered out an “understanding” on Ukraine and warned Europe not to “torpedo the nascent progress.” Trump said he would call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders to brief them on the talks.

'Now it's really up to President Zelenskyy'

Trump told Fox News after the summit that the onus was now on Zelenskyy to build on the Alaska summit between the US leader and Putin and secure a deal to end Russia's three-year invasion. He rated the meeting as ten out of ten.

"Now it's really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it's up to President Zelenskyy," Trump said.

Trump said he expects a meeting to take place between Putin and Zelenskyy and that he will perhaps join them. He declined to discuss what he and Putin had agreed to and what remained outstanding, repeating that “it’s not a done deal at all.”

Putin has previously said he’s not against meeting Zelenskyy but that “certain conditions” must first be met. The Kremlin has said the two should only meet when there’s a peace agreement on the table ready to be signed.

Kremlin says Trump and Putin made ‘comprehensive statements,’ hence no questions

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Trump made “comprehensive statements” after the talks so a decision was made not to take questions from journalists, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Putin and Trump made statements after the talks but left the room full of reporters without taking questions.

RIA Novosti quoted Peskov as describing the talks as “very positive” and saying that the summit allows Moscow and Washington to “continue to confidently move together along the path of searching for (Ukraine conflict) resolution options.”

Putin thanks Trump for ‘friendly’ tone of talks, urges Russia and US to ‘turn the page’

Putin thanked Trump for the “friendly” tone of the conversation they had on Friday and said Russia and the United States should “turn the page and go back to cooperation.”

He praised Trump as someone who “has a clear idea of what he wants to achieve and sincerely cares about the prosperity of his country, and at the same time shows understanding that Russia’s has its own national interests.”

“I expect that today’s agreements will become a reference point not only for solving the Ukrainian problem, but will also mark the beginning of the restoration of businesslike, pragmatic relations between Russia and the U.S.,” Putin said.

Trump praises ‘fantastic’ relationship with Putin but offers no details on their talks

Trump said there are “just a very few” issues to resolve concerning the war in Ukraine, without providing any sense of what those issues might be.

“Some are not that significant,” Trump said. “One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there. We didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there.”

The president said he’s “always had a fantastic relationship” with Putin. He referenced the U.S. government investigations into Russia’s support for his 2016 presidential campaign and repeated his claims of the U.S. economy being the “hottest” in the world.

Putin reiterates points made since early on in the war

Putin repeated Moscow’s long-held position that it is “sincerely interested in putting an end” to the war in Ukraine, but for that to happen, “all the root causes of the crisis ... must be eliminated.”

“All of Russia’s legitimate concerns must be taken into account, and a fair balance in the security sphere in Europe and the world as a whole must be restored,” Putin said. He added that he agrees with Trump on ensuring Ukraine’s security and said Moscow was “ready to work on this,” without offering details.

“I would like to hope that the understanding we have reached will allow us to get closer to that goal and open the way to peace in Ukraine,” Putin said, without elaborating on what the understanding was.

“We hope that Kyiv and the European capitals will perceive all of this in a constructive manner and will not create any obstacles or attempt to disrupt the nascent progress through provocation or behind-the-scenes intrigue,” the Russia leader added.

Trump says he will fill Zelenskyy in on Putin meeting

The U.S. president also said he would call European and NATO leaders to give them updates from his meeting with Putin. Trump said “some great progress” was made in his bilateral meeting with the Russian president, saying “many points were agreed to,” with just a “very few” remaining. Zelenskyy was not invited to the Alaska summit.

Putin says there would no be war in Ukraine if Trump had been president in 2022

Trump has long claimed that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine if he had still be in the White House — and the Russian leader confirmed that argument at a news conference after their meeting. Putin criticized former President Joe Biden without naming him and referenced Trump’s argument about his presence being sufficient to stop the war.

“I can confirm that,” Putin said through a translator.

Putin speaks first at joint news conference with Trump

Speaking in Russian, the president said he had greeted Trump as “dear neighbour,” thankful to see him in good health. Putin also said he and Trump “have very good, direct contact.” As Putin spoke, Trump stood about 6 or 7 feet (1.8 or 2.1 meters) away from him, at his own podium.

Putin said the U.S. and Russia are close neighbours, separated by mere miles, so it made sense for the summit to be held in Alaska. He said the talks were held “in a constructive and mutually respectful atmosphere,” and were “very thorough and useful.” (Agency inputs)