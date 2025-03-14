ETV Bharat / international

New Zealand PM, Several Foreign Ministers To Participate In Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, foreign ministers of at least 18 countries, top executives of several global firms and foreign policy experts will converge in the national capital next week for the annual Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Luxon are scheduled to jointly inaugurate the 10th edition of the conclave to be held from March 17 to 19.

In a first, a delegation including a senior security official from Taiwan is expected to participate in the deliberations, reflecting growing cooperation between the two sides in the last few years, people familiar with the matter said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will be among the high-profile foreign dignitaries to speak at the conference, officials said.

His visit to India comes as the US is stepping up efforts towards a temporary ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict.

Foreign ministers of Slovania, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Sweden, Slovak Republic, Bhutan, Maldives, Norway, Thailand, Antigua and Barbuda, Peru, Ghana, Hungary and Mauritius will also attend the conference.