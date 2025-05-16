ETV Bharat / international

New York State Senate Adopts Resolution Commemorating 75th Anniversary of Indian Constitution

New York: In a first, the New York State Senate has formally adopted a resolution honouring the Indian Constitution on the occasion of its 75th anniversary, recognising it as a guiding framework for India’s ongoing progress as a nation and celebrating the country's democratic values.

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, the only member of Indian origin currently serving in the New York State Senate, introduced the landmark resolution, which was adopted in a ceremony on Wednesday. The event was attended by the Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, alongside prominent members of the Indian-American community in New York.

“I am introducing this resolution in honour of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, a time to celebrate Indian independence and the many brave Indians who risked their lives for the betterment of their fellow countrymen,” Cooney said.

This is a significant development since it is the first time that a resolution commemorating the Indian Constitution has been tabled and adopted in a legislative body in the US. In the past, there have been several resolutions tabled to commemorate Indian Independence, Republic Day, prominent festivals and other occasions.

“Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution! The New York State Senate adopted a resolution commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, introduced by Senator Jeremy Cooney @SenatorCooney," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

"The resolution celebrates India’s democratic values and its shared commitment to liberty, justice, and equality with the United States. CG @binaysrikant76 joined the ceremony along with members of the Indian-American community, marking a celebration of shared democratic ideals and cultural ties,” it added.

The resolution recognises the Indian Constitution as a profound reflection of the founding forefathers' vision and a guiding framework for India’s ongoing progress as a nation. “This is a day to be celebrated not just in India but worldwide. Across the globe, Indians are making lasting impacts in their communities. This is an opportunity to join together to celebrate and reflect on our shared history, culture and heritage,” Cooney said.