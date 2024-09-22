New York: PM Modi Says Indian Diaspora Country's Strongest Brand Ambassadors Always

NEW YORK (US): Indian diaspora has always been the country's strongest brand ambassadors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a community event held in New York. "We understand diversity, it's in our blood and culture," said PM Modi.

You have connected India with America and America with India. Your skill, talent, and commitment are unmatched, PM Modi told Indian diaspora. 'I salute you all', PM Modi said. For the world, AI stands for Artificial Intelligence but I believe AI also represents the America-India spirit, he said. "US President Joe Biden invited me to his home, this was an honour for 140 crores Indians," he said.

India and America are together in the great festival of democracy, PM Modi said at New York Indian community event. In my third term, I am moving ahead with a three-fold sense of responsibility, he said, adding that India now doesn't wait for opportunities, it creates opportunities.

PM Modi said that he has set very ambitious goals in his third term to make the country a developed nation and asserted that India today is a land of opportunities. "After going through this tough election process, this long election system, something unprecedented happened in India (this year). What happened Abkibaar Modi Sarkaar," Modi said in his address to thousands of Indian Americans in New York.

For the first time in 60 years, the people of India have given a mandate which has great significance, he said. "During my third term, I have very ambitious goals to achieve. We have to move forward with three times the strength," he said.

Modi said he has dedicated his life for good governance and for a prosperous India. Observing that destiny brought him to politics, he said he had never thought of becoming a chief minister or prime minister. Over the last 10 years, people have seen this model of governance and thus have voted him to power for a third term, he said.