New Year 2025: Sydney Erupts Into Early Celebrations With Midnight Fireworks; Over A Million People Witness Grand Spectacle

Hyderabad: As the world braces to welcome new year 2025, Sydney city of Australia has already burst into celebration with the early spectacle of the extravagant fireworks across the Harbour Bridge.

The epic 9 PM fireworks have already begun in Sydney. The over 9 tonnes of fireworks, one of the most extravagant spectacle are expected to draw an estimated one million people to witness the grand welcome to the new year.

According to the official X handle of the City of Sydney, the 9pm Calling Country fireworks display was produced by 'We Are Warriors'. The fireworks honours the spirit of Barangaroo, the aboriginal Australian fisherwomen and the deep connection of Eora women to the waterways of Sydney Harbour.

The 9PM fireworks lasted for 20 minutes and are aimed at celebrating Australia's rich diversity. The city is also bracing for the midnight fireworks which will last for 12 minutes. The midnight fireworks spectacle will feature over 20000 individual pyrotechnic shots besides 10000 aerial shells and another 40000 ground based effects.

Vantage Points For Sydney New Year's Eve

The City of Sydney has offered vantage points for the revelers to enjoy the New Year celebrations. Topping the list of the vantage points is the Mrs Macquaries point, which offers a stunning panoramic view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House. The Australian government has started a buggy service to Mrs Macquaries Point with the nearest railway station being the St James.

Sydney Opera House

Another coveted vantage point to enjoy the Sydney New Year's Eve is the Sydney Opera House, which offers a stunning background to the 9 PM fireworks over the Harbour Bridge. The vantage point also offers designated viewing areas for the specially-abled persons.

Fleet Steps

The vantage point located inside the Royal Botanical Garden offers a closer view of the Sydney Opera House and the 9PM fireworks. The iconic vantage point for the Sydney Fireworks located between the Circular Quay and Mrs Macquaries Point is easily accessible by bus and train from the St James railway station.

Almost all the vantage points for the Sydney New Year's Eve witnessed full booking with the City Of Sydney appealing revelers to avoid traveling to the areas.