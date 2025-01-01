2025 Begins With A Bang: Spectacular New Year Celebrations Across Major Cities Around The Globe

Hyderabad: As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2025, iconic cities around the world celebrated the arrival of the New Year with dazzling fireworks, music, and joyous gatherings.

From the bustling streets of London to the serene prayers in Beijing, the global celebrations highlighted the cultural diversity and unity of the world as it bid farewell to 2024. In India, cities across the country celebrated with equal enthusiasm.

2025 Begins With A Bang: Spectacular New Year Celebrations Across Major Cities (AFP)

Mumbai

Mumbai's Marine Drive promenade became a hotspot as thousands gathered to watch the dazzling fireworks over the Arabian Sea. "India will reach new highs in 2025," said Tuhin Roychowdhury, a student celebrating at Marine Drive. The energy and optimism in cities like Mumbai showcased India's growing confidence and aspirants for the new year.

London

In London, thousands of revellers braved the chilly weather to line the banks of the River Thames. A spectacular fireworks display lit up the city's skyline, with the London Eye serving as the centrepiece of the festivities. The vibrant lights and colours reflected off the river, leaving the crowds in awe.

Although bad weather led to the cancellation of Edinburgh's famous Hogmanay street party, London remained the centre of celebration, drawing tourists and locals alike.

Dubai

Meanwhile, Dubai delivered its signature grandeur with a stunning fireworks display at the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. The breathtaking fireworks painted the night sky, accompanied by synchronised music and light shows. Crowds gathered around the Dubai Fountain and Downtown Dubai to witness the spectacle, cementing the city's reputation as a global hub for New Year celebrations.

Beijing

In Beijing, thousands of worshippers visited the Yonghe Temple, also known as the Lama Temple, to light incense sticks and pray for good fortune. The Qing Dynasty Buddhist monastery welcomed nearly 30,000 visitors, offering a peaceful and spiritual contrast to more extravagant global celebrations. The serene atmosphere highlighted the importance of tradition and hope as China welcomed 2025.

Berlin

Berlin transformed its iconic Brandenburg Gate into the epicentre of New Year festivities. Fireworks illuminated the German capital as crowds gathered to celebrate with music, dancing, and cheer. The historic site provided a stunning backdrop for the celebrations, symbolising unity and hope for the year ahead.

Sydney

In Sydney, the New Year's celebrations began in spectacular fashion, earning the city its title as the 'New Year's Capital of the World.' Nine tonnes of fireworks were launched from the Harbour Bridge and Opera House, lighting up the Sydney skyline and waters. The vibrant and colourful display was accompanied by cheers from the crowd, making it a memorable start to the year.

From fireworks to prayers, the celebrations across these cities reflected the spirit of hope, unity, and excitement for what 2025 has to offer. With vibrant displays and heartfelt wishes, the world welcomed the New Year in grand style. (With AFP Inputs)