New Pact To Nurture India-UK Quantum Value Chain From Research To Market

London: The Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) and UK-based India Global Forum (IGF) have agreed to develop a comprehensive India-UK quantum value-chain map to guide collaboration, from research to market, as part of a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) announced here on Thursday.

Quantum technology, based on the principles of quantum mechanics, is a key pillar of the UK-India Technology Security Initiative (TSI) agreed between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer in July.

This week's pact is seen as central to charting capabilities, gaps, and complementary strengths across industry, science, and startups to produce a practical playbook for two-way research and development, commercial adoption and investment.

“The quantum value chain mapping for India and the UK can help identify complementarities and mutually beneficial areas of collaboration,” said Reena Dayal, Founder and CEO of QETCI.

“Our partnership with IGF will facilitate the right collaborations and accelerate adoption of quantum technologies across sectors,” she said.