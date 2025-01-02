ETV Bharat / international

New Orleans New Year Day's Ramming: Timeline Of Vehicle-Based Attacks Since 2001 Across Globe

Hyderabad: At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when a driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd during New Year celebrations on January 1 at Bourbon Street in New Orleans in USA.

Using vehicles as weapons to terrorise people is not a new phenomenon. For decades, terrorists have been using vehicles as weapons. According to a study by the Mineta Transportation Institute, part of San Jose State University, Terrorist groups began using ramming attacks in the 1990s. The majority of the 184 vehicle-ramming attacks between 1963 and mid-2019, when the study was published, took place in Israel and the West Bank.

Using vehicles to indiscriminately attack people has a long history, mostly unrelated to organised terrorism, such as the 22-year-old Czechoslovak woman who killed eight people in 1973, citing her grievances against society.

Why vehicles chosen as weapons to kill people?

In the western world, vehicles are easily accessible and can be repurposed into deadly weapons. According to an FBI handout on 'Terrorist Use of Vehicle Ramming Tactics', assailants with “limited access to explosives or weapons” can use vehicles to cause great harm “with minimal prior training or experience,”

The researchers Vincent Miller and Keith Hayward wrote in a 2019 study published in The British Journal of Criminology that vehicle ramming attacks transform “a bland, everyday object into a lethal, semi-strategic weapon,”. The tactic gives “marginal actors” the ability to “strike at the heart of urban centres and sow fear in the wider society,” they added.

After potential targets such as airports and public buildings became more heavily secured, especially after the September 11, 2001, attacks, some terrorists and other assailants began to use vehicles against more vulnerable targets, such as groups of people congregating in public spaces.