New Israeli Strikes Around Gaza Kill 25 As Famine Announcement Raises Pressure

Somoud Wahdan looks at the camera while she and her child wait for trucks of humanitarian aid to arrive in Gaza City, July 25, 2025. ( AP )

Khan Younis: Palestinians sheltering in tents or seeking scarce food aid were among at least 25 people killed by Israeli strikes and shootings Saturday in Gaza, according to local hospitals, as the world confronted an exceptional announcement that famine is now gripping Gaza’s largest city.

The famine determination by the world’s leading authority on food crises galvanized governments and aid groups to intensify pleas for Israel to halt its 22-month offensive on Gaza, prompted by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. Aid groups have warned for months that the war and Israel’s restrictions of food into Gaza are causing starvation among civilians.

Israel denounced the famine declaration as lies and the military is pressing ahead with preparations to seize Gaza City. Efforts toward a ceasefire that could forestall the offensive are on hold as mediators await Israel’s next steps.

Gaza hospitals take in new dead and wounded

Israeli strikes killed at least 14 people in the southern Gaza Strip early Saturday, according to morgue records and health officials at Nasser Hospital. The officials said the strikes targeted tents sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis, which became home to hundreds of thousands who had fled from elsewhere in Gaza. More than half of the dead were women and children. Awad Abu Agala, uncle of two children who died, said no place in Gaza is now safe.

“The entire Gaza Strip is being bombed ... In the south. In the north. Everywhere,” Abu Agala told The Associated Press, saying the children were targeted overnight while in their tents.

A grieving relative, Hekmat Foujo, pleaded for a truce. “We want to rest,” Foujo said, fighting through her tears. ‘’Have some mercy on us.''

In northern Gaza, Israeli gunfire killed at least five aid-seekers Saturday near the Zikim crossing with Israel, where U.N. and other agencies' convoys enter the enclave, health officials at the Sheikh Radwan field hospital told the AP.

Six people were killed in other attacks on Gaza elsewhere Saturday, according to hospitals and the Palestinian Red Crescent. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to questions about the deaths.

A famine announcement ups the pressure

A report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, said Friday that Gaza City is gripped by famine that is likely to spread if fighting and restrictions on humanitarian aid continue. It was a highly rare pronouncement by the group, its first in the Middle East, and came after Israel imposed a 2 1/2-month blockade on Gaza earlier this year, then eased access with a focus on a new U.S.-backed private aid supplier, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, or GHF.

In response to global outrage over images of emaciated children, Israel in recent weeks has allowed airdrops and a new influx of aid entering by land, but U.N. and other aid agencies say the food reaching Gaza is still not nearly enough.