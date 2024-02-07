New Delhi to Host First Ever EU-India Roundtable on Countering Terrorist Exploitation of Drones

New Delhi: The first European Union (EU)-India Track 1.5 dialogue on countering the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by extremists and non-state actors will take place in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This is the first time an EU-India Track 1.5 dialogue will discuss current and emerging threats associated with the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) — commonly known as drones — by extremists and non-state actors.

The day-long EU-India roundtable seeks to better understand the range of current and emerging threats particularly involved with consumer-grade UAS technology. Participants from the EU and India will also discuss best practices regarding regulatory, tactical, and investigative responses to addressing UAS threats in both regions, according to an official release.

Commercial UAS has been developing rapidly in recent years, both in terms of technological sophistication and consumer availability. Violent extremists have exploited these inexpensive and adaptable consumer devices for different purposes, including reconnaissance and violent attacks.

It noted that this roundtable is part of a series of ongoing counterterrorism engagements between the EU and India, building on recent activities under the EU project Enhancing Security Cooperation In and With Asia (ESIWA). In the field of counter-terrorism and preventing violent extremism (CT-PVE), activities have included successful chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) risk management training for Indian security practitioners and moderated expert discussions on countering online extremism.

"Security and terrorist threats are increasingly hybrid. The use of commercial drones is a case in point. If a relatively cheap device can carry and fly a pizza or biryani, then clearly, they can also be used for carrying more nefarious payloads, such as weapons or explosives", EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin said.

"Sharing knowledge and experiences between us, the EU and India, is highly relevant and crucial to counter drone threats that we each face, in this rapidly evolving field. This seminar testifies to EU and India's general joint commitment to intensify dialogue and cooperation on security issues," he added.



Seizing the opportunity to exploit these relatively inexpensive and adaptable devices, terrorist organizations and individual violent extremists across the world have deployed ‘off-the-shelf’ drones. The swift rise of this phenomenon and the evolving technologies involved mean that threat assessments and mitigation strategies are recent and ongoing. Sharing information with peers is therefore vital in forging a common response to ensure our security and defence.

According to sources, this EU-India roundtable has been organized by the ESIWA project, in partnership with the National Security Guard of India, and the EU Delegation to India. Highlighting the Team Europe approach, expert inputs will be provided from the EU’s Directorate General of Migration and Home Affairs (DG Home), Spain’s Ministry of the Interior, Hungary’s national police (Rendőrség), along with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCCT).