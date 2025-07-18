ETV Bharat / international

New Deep Sea Mining Rules Lack Consensus Despite US Pressure

This photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows the logo of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) next to the UN logo at the agency's headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica. ( AFP )

Kingston: After two weeks of negotiations, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) is still far from finalizing rules for extracting coveted metals on the high seas despite heightened pressure triggered by US efforts to fast-track the controversial practice.

Following a meeting in March and the current session in Jamaica, the 36 members of the ISA's executive council completed on Thursday a line-by-line reading of the proposed "mining code" and its 107 regulations for exploitation of the ocean floor in international waters. The minerals and metals in question, such as cobalt, nickel and manganese, are used for electric vehicles and other emerging technologies.

"This marks a significant milestone," council president Duncan Muhumuza Laki said to applause.

But after more than a decade of talks, crucial sections of the proposed rules including mechanisms for protecting the marine environment are far from winning consensus, and several delegations have publicly opposed calls from Laki to work quickly to finalize the code this year, as envisioned in a 2023 roadmap.

"The exploitation activities cannot begin as long as we do not have a solid, equitable framework," Chilean representative Salvador Vega Telias, whose country is one of 37 asking for a moratorium on deep sea mining, told the plenary session.

He also said mining could not begin until experts could pinpoint "all the scientific knowledge that we need to have to identify the potential impacts and effects on the marine environment."

For ISA Secretary-General Leticia Carvalho, "the deep sea needs rules." But, she added, "I firmly believe that the success of deep sea governance will depend on our ability to draw from robust science, inclusive dialogue, and the wisdom to act with precaution."

Message for Canadian mining firm?

The ISA session, which will continue next week with the assembly of all 169 member states, comes as US President Donald Trump threw a monkey wrench into the process in April.

The Republican instructed his administration to fast-track the granting of permits for deep sea mining in domestic and international waters, citing an obscure 1980 US law and sidestepping the process undertaken by the ISA.

The United States is not party to the independent ISA or to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), under which the ISA was established in 1994.