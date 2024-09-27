ETV Bharat / international

New Chinese Nuclear Attack Submarine Sinks During Construction, US Defense Official Says

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 9 minutes ago

CHina's first Zhou-class nuclear submarine reportedly sank alongside a pier during construction, according to a US defence official. The incident, which occurred between May and June, was indicated by satellite images showing recovery equipment.

Chinese flag (ETV Bharat)

Washington: Satellite imagery showed that China's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine sank alongside a pier while under construction, a senior U.S. defence official said Thursday.

China's first Zhou-class submarine sank likely between May and June, when satellite images showed cranes that would be necessary to lift it off the bottom of the river, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details about the submarine loss.

China has been building up its naval fleet at a breakneck pace, and the U.S. considers China's rise one of its main future security concerns.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington on Thursday said it was "not familiar with the situation" and it did not have information to provide.

The U.S. official said it was "not surprising" that China's navy would conceal it. The submarine's current status is unknown. The sinking was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

