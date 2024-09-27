ETV Bharat / international

New Chinese Nuclear Attack Submarine Sinks During Construction, US Defense Official Says

Washington: Satellite imagery showed that China's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine sank alongside a pier while under construction, a senior U.S. defence official said Thursday.

China's first Zhou-class submarine sank likely between May and June, when satellite images showed cranes that would be necessary to lift it off the bottom of the river, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details about the submarine loss.

China has been building up its naval fleet at a breakneck pace, and the U.S. considers China's rise one of its main future security concerns.