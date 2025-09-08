ETV Bharat / international

'Never Seen Anything Like It' — What Trump's Favorite Phrase Says About His Presidency

Washington: As President Donald Trump tells it, never-before-seen things are happening with stunning regularity. The United States is going to build a new missile defense system “the likes of which nobody’s ever seen before.” His aggressive use of the military in Washington has reduced crime to “numbers that we haven’t seen here ever.”

And when it comes to economic growth under his leadership, "we’ve never seen anything like it." It's the president's favorite form of hyperbole, whether he's talking about something he likes or dislikes. Nothing is ever getting little bit better or a little bit worse — it's always so good or so bad that it's never before been recorded in the annals of human history.

The phrase, which Trump is using with increasing frequency, is not just a rhetorical signature. It's also a reflection of how Trump views the world and approaches the presidency. Almost everything is black and white, with himself as the hero and his political opponents as the villains. His successes are legendary in his eyes, and the country's problems are urgent crises that require him to consolidate power and take drastic action.

“The way he talks translates into the way he governs,” said Brian Ott, a communication professor at Missouri State University who focuses on political rhetoric. "For extreme responses, everything demands an extreme context.”

Liz Huston, a White House spokesperson, said “repetition is the key to any good messaging and President Trump is the greatest communicator in the history of American politics.”

Trump's grandiosity is growing along with his power

It's not hyperbole to say that Trump is deploying his trademark phrase at levels never been seen in his political career. And he's doing it at a time when he's less restrained — by Congress, the Supreme Court, members of his own administration and his own hesitancy — than in his first term.

Trump has used some version of the phrase 194 times this year, according to Roll Call Factba.se, a database of presidential remarks. (And that's not counting Thursday, when Trump said “there's never been anything like” the technological advancements during his term, or Friday, when he boasted about economic investments by saying "nobody’s ever seen numbers like this.")

The total falls short of Trump's use of the phrase during his last two campaigns, when grandiose statements were typical of his political rallies, but it far outpaces any previous year that he was in office. Only 90 examples were recorded in 2019, 77 in 2018 and 48 in 2017.

Factba.se used artificial intelligence and other methods to identify versions of the phrase in recordings of Trump’s public comments. Bill Frischling, who oversees the database, said Trump's phrasing appears to be something of a verbal tic, since it rarely shows up in social media posts over the years.

Nor is the phrase included in the text of prepared speeches since Trump took office in January. (The White House has released nearly two dozen this term.)

Trump's hyperbole isn't always backed up with facts