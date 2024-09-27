ETV Bharat / international

Never Followed 'India Out' Agenda: Maldives Prez Muizzu

author img

By PTI

Published : 34 minutes ago

The President of Maldives denied the existence of an "India Out" agenda. He also expressed concern about the presence of a foreign military on the island nation. Additionally, Muizzu emphasized that he had taken action against deputy ministers who had insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

File Photo of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu
File Photo of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu (ANI)

Male: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has denied having an "India Out" agenda, asserting that the island nation had a "serious problem" with the presence of foreign military on its soil. Muizzu, who is in the US to attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, made the remarks on Thursday while responding to a question at Princeton University's Dean's Leadership Series.

"We have never been against any one country at any point. It's not India Out. Maldives faced a serious problem with a foreign military presence on this soil," Maldivian news portal adhadhu.com quoted him as saying."The people of Maldives do not want a single foreign soldier in the country," Muizzu said. The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president.

Muizzu had asked India to withdraw nearly 90 Indian military personnel operating three aviation platforms gifted by the country. India withdrew its military personnel by May 10 and replaced them with civilian personnel to operate a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters. Muizzu further stressed he had taken action against deputy ministers for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

"No one should say such a thing. I took action against it. I will not accept insulting anyone like that, whether he is a leader or an ordinary person. Every human being has a reputation," the report quoted him as saying. Earlier this year, deputy ministers in Maldives' youth ministry were suspended for derogatory social media posts against Prime Minister Modi following a backlash, with New Delhi strongly raising the matter with Male.

The deputy ministers criticised Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives. Prime Minister Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate several projects.

Read More

  1. India Extends USD 50 Million Budgetary Support To Maldives For Another Year
  2. Maldives, India Resolved 'Misunderstandings' After Rough Patches In Ties: Foreign Minister Zameer

Male: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has denied having an "India Out" agenda, asserting that the island nation had a "serious problem" with the presence of foreign military on its soil. Muizzu, who is in the US to attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, made the remarks on Thursday while responding to a question at Princeton University's Dean's Leadership Series.

"We have never been against any one country at any point. It's not India Out. Maldives faced a serious problem with a foreign military presence on this soil," Maldivian news portal adhadhu.com quoted him as saying."The people of Maldives do not want a single foreign soldier in the country," Muizzu said. The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president.

Muizzu had asked India to withdraw nearly 90 Indian military personnel operating three aviation platforms gifted by the country. India withdrew its military personnel by May 10 and replaced them with civilian personnel to operate a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters. Muizzu further stressed he had taken action against deputy ministers for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

"No one should say such a thing. I took action against it. I will not accept insulting anyone like that, whether he is a leader or an ordinary person. Every human being has a reputation," the report quoted him as saying. Earlier this year, deputy ministers in Maldives' youth ministry were suspended for derogatory social media posts against Prime Minister Modi following a backlash, with New Delhi strongly raising the matter with Male.

The deputy ministers criticised Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives. Prime Minister Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate several projects.

Read More

  1. India Extends USD 50 Million Budgetary Support To Maldives For Another Year
  2. Maldives, India Resolved 'Misunderstandings' After Rough Patches In Ties: Foreign Minister Zameer

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA OUT AGENDAMALDIVESPM NARENDRA MODIMALDIVES PRESIDENT MOHAMED MUIZZU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.