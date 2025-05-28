ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says Army Killed Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas' Presumed Chief In Gaza

Israeli PM Netanyahu told a parliament plenary session that the military had killed Mohammed Sinwar, the presumed leader of Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu Says Israel Army Killed Mohammed Sinwar, Presumed Hamas Chief In Gaza
File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP)
By AFP

Published : May 28, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST

Updated : May 28, 2025 at 8:02 PM IST

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the military had killed Mohammed Sinwar, the presumed leader of Hamas in Gaza and the brother of slain former chief Yahya Sinwar. "In 600 days of the 'War of Revival', we have indeed changed the face of the Middle East," Netanyahu told parliament.

"We drove the terrorists out of our territory, entered the Gaza Strip with force, eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists, eliminated... Mohammed Sinwar." Israeli media had reported that Sinwar was targeted in Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis on May 13.

At the time, the Israeli military said it conducted "a precise struck on Hamas terrorists in a command and control centre located in an underground terrorist infrastructure site beneath the European hospital in Khan Yunis".

Sinwar's older brother Yahya, accused by Israel of masterminding Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the war in Gaza, was killed in the south of the territory in October 2024.

Experts say it is likely that Mohammed Sinwar took over as the head of the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, after its leader Mohammed Deif was killed.

Following the deaths of several Hamas leaders since October 7, Mohammed Sinwar was considered to be at the heart of decisions on indirect negotiations with Israel, the issue of hostages and the management of Hamas's armed wing.

Hamas is designated a terrorist organisation by the United States and the European Union, among others.

