Israel Says Army Killed Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas' Presumed Chief In Gaza

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the military had killed Mohammed Sinwar, the presumed leader of Hamas in Gaza and the brother of slain former chief Yahya Sinwar. "In 600 days of the 'War of Revival', we have indeed changed the face of the Middle East," Netanyahu told parliament.

"We drove the terrorists out of our territory, entered the Gaza Strip with force, eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists, eliminated... Mohammed Sinwar." Israeli media had reported that Sinwar was targeted in Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis on May 13.

At the time, the Israeli military said it conducted "a precise struck on Hamas terrorists in a command and control centre located in an underground terrorist infrastructure site beneath the European hospital in Khan Yunis".

Sinwar's older brother Yahya, accused by Israel of masterminding Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the war in Gaza, was killed in the south of the territory in October 2024.