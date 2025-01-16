Middle East Latest: Netanyahu Says No Cabinet Meet Over Ceasefire Until Hamas Drops New Demands

Tel-Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday said his Cabinet won't meet to approve the agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of hostages until Hamas backs down from what it called a "last-minute crisis."

Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt "to extort last-minute concessions." It did not elaborate.

The Israeli Cabinet was set to ratify the deal Thursday.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 48 people over the past day. In previous conflicts, both sides have stepped up military operations in the final hours before ceasefires go into effect as a way to project strength.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the 48 bodies of people killed since midday Wednesday were brought to several hospitals. Around half of the dead were women and children, Zaher al-Wahedi, head of the ministry's registration department, told The Associated Press.

Thirty-three hostages are set to be released over the next six weeks in the ceasefire deal reached on Wednesday. The remainder, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

Israel's offensive has killed over 46,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry. It does not say how many of the dead were militants. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence.