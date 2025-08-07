ETV Bharat / international

Netanyahu Meets Indian Envoy, Discusses Expanding Cooperation In Security And Economy

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met with India's Ambassador to Israel J P Singh and discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation, especially on security and economic issues.

The meeting was held at Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem. "The Prime Minister and the Ambassador discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation, especially on security and economic issues," his office posted on social media.