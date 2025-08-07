Essay Contest 2025

Netanyahu Meets Indian Envoy, Discusses Expanding Cooperation In Security And Economy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with India's Ambassador to Israel J P Singh and discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

File photo of Benjamin Netanyahu (AP)
By PTI

Published : August 7, 2025 at 8:40 PM IST

Updated : August 7, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met with India's Ambassador to Israel J P Singh and discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation, especially on security and economic issues.

The meeting was held at Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem. "The Prime Minister and the Ambassador discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation, especially on security and economic issues," his office posted on social media.

Netanyahu also met with a group of senior Indian journalists and interacted with them, it added.

