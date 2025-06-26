ETV Bharat / international

Netanyahu Asks Court To Postpone Corruption Trial Summons: Lawyer

Benjamin Netanyahu said the premier was "compelled to devote all his time and energy to managing national, diplomatic and security issues of the utmost importance".

Netanyahu Asks Court To Postpone Corruption Trial Summons: Lawyer
File photo of Benjamin Netanyahu (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : June 26, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked a court on Thursday to postpone his testimony in his long-running corruption trial in light of "regional and global developments".

"The court is respectfully requested to order the cancellation of the hearings in which the prime minister was scheduled to testify in the coming two weeks," Netanyahu's lawyer said in a filing.

He said the premier was "compelled to devote all his time and energy to managing national, diplomatic and security issues of the utmost importance" following a brief conflict with Iran and during ongoing fighting in Gaza where Israeli hostages are held.

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked a court on Thursday to postpone his testimony in his long-running corruption trial in light of "regional and global developments".

"The court is respectfully requested to order the cancellation of the hearings in which the prime minister was scheduled to testify in the coming two weeks," Netanyahu's lawyer said in a filing.

He said the premier was "compelled to devote all his time and energy to managing national, diplomatic and security issues of the utmost importance" following a brief conflict with Iran and during ongoing fighting in Gaza where Israeli hostages are held.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISRAELPOLITICSTRIALBENJAMIN NETANYAHU

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Telangana Topped Child Rescues, But India's Goal To End Child Labour Still A Distant Dream

EXCLUSIVE | Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away

INTERVIEW | Subhadra Mahajan On Her Beautiful, Still, And Quietly Bracing Second Chance

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.