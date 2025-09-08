ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's Ruling Party Urges India And China To Withdraw Lipulekh Trade Agreement

Kathmandu: Nepal's ruling CPN-UML has expressed reservations over an agreement between India and China to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass, urging both countries to withdraw from the arrangement.

India and China last month agreed to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass and two other trading points. Nepal claims Lipulekh as its own territory, a claim that India has categorically rejected as "neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence." The party has urged the Nepal government to resolve the issue through high-level diplomatic initiatives and reiterated Nepal's rights over the region east of the Kali River, including Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh, party sources said.

It was included in a 28-point contemporary proposal passed at the second national convention of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML held from September 5–7 at Godavari Municipality of Lalitpur district.

The party urged both countries to withdraw the Lipulekh trade agreement, they said. The proposal mentioned Prime Minister and UML Chairman Oli’s disagreement over the Lipulekh trade route agreement during his recent China visit, noting that this stance elevated Nepal’s international standing.