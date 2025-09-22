ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's Four Newly-Appointed Ministers Sworn In

With the inclusion of four new ministers, the strength of the Prime Minister Sushila Karki-led Council of Ministers has reached eight.

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel administers the oath of office to Anil Kumar Sinha, Mahabir Pun, Madan Prasad Pariyar and Jagdish Kharel as new cabinet ministers in the interim government led by Sushila Karki, at Shital Niwas in Kathmandu on Monday. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : September 22, 2025

Kathmandu: Nepal's four newly-appointed ministers took the oath of office and secrecy on Monday at a ceremony held at the presidential office, Sheetal Niwas. President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to former Justice Anil Kumar Sinha, National Innovation Centre founder Mahabir Pun, journalist Jagdish Kharel and expert Madan Pariyar.

With the inclusion of four new ministers, the strength of the Prime Minister Sushila Karki-led Council of Ministers has reached eight. The Prime Minister has kept several important portfolios with her.

Sinha is the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, while Kharel is the Minister for Communication and Information Technology. Pariyar is the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, while Pun is the Minister for Education and Science and Technology.

On Sunday, the President's Office announced that five new ministers would take the oath on Monday. However, Sangita Kaushal Mishra was later dropped due to her controversial background. According to sources, the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), the anti-graft body, was investigating a corruption case involving Mishra.

Karki, 73, became prime minister on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led Gen Z protests against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Soon after taking charge, Karki appointed Kulma Ghising as Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Physical Planning; Rameshwor Khanal as Minister for Finance, and Om Prakash Aryal as the Home Minister. The interim government will run till the next general election scheduled for March 5.

