Nepal's Deposed PM Oli Demands Reinstatement Of House Of Representatives

Kathmandu: Nepal's deposed prime minister KP Sharma Oli has demanded that the House of Representatives should be reinstated, stressing the need for national unity and political stability.

Speaking at an event organised by the CPN-UML's Bhaktapur District Committee in Gundu on Wednesday, Oli said his party supports the reinstatement of the dissolved parliament and expressed confidence that the Nepali Congress would also back the move.

Oli resigned in early September after violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Former top judge Sushila Karki became the interim prime minister on September 12. President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved parliament on her recommendation. The next general election is set to take place on March 5, 2026.