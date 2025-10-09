ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's Deposed PM Oli Demands Reinstatement Of House Of Representatives

Oli resigned in early September after violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

KP Sharma Oli. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : October 9, 2025 at 11:01 PM IST

Kathmandu: Nepal's deposed prime minister KP Sharma Oli has demanded that the House of Representatives should be reinstated, stressing the need for national unity and political stability.

Speaking at an event organised by the CPN-UML's Bhaktapur District Committee in Gundu on Wednesday, Oli said his party supports the reinstatement of the dissolved parliament and expressed confidence that the Nepali Congress would also back the move.

Oli resigned in early September after violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Former top judge Sushila Karki became the interim prime minister on September 12. President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved parliament on her recommendation. The next general election is set to take place on March 5, 2026.

Oli said that any plan to hold elections must be carried out with the confidence and participation of all political parties, emphasising that "the country now needs unity, stability, and a positive environment to ensure peace and prosperity." The Election Commission on Monday approved the schedule for the House of Representatives election.

Nepal's youth-led Gen-Z group, which organised anti-government protests last month, on Tuesday registered an FIR against deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli and then home minister Ramesh Lekhak, seeking their criminal accountability for the deaths during the demonstrations.

Kathmandu District Police Circle Spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Pawan Bhattarai, confirmed that the FIR was registered at the Kathmandu District Police Office, Bhadrakali, against UML chairman Oli and Nepali Congress leader Lekhak. He said that since a probe commission to investigate the matter has already been constituted, the police have forwarded the FIR to the high-level Judicial Investigation Commission headed by Justice Gauri Bahadur Karki.

