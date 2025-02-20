Nepali Student’s Death: Foreign Minister Deuba Talks With Odisha’s Education Minister

Kathmandu: Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Wednesday requested Odisha Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj to make arrangements for an impartial investigation into the death of a Nepalese student and take legal action against the culprit.

During a telephone call, she also asked the Indian minister to ensure that classes resume for other Nepalese students in the university in his state in a safe environment, according to a statement from the secretariat of the foreign minister.

Prakriti Lamsal, 20, a third-year B Tech (Computer Science) student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room on February 16, leading to unrest on the campus.

During the conversation, Suryabanshi informed that the Odisha government has taken the matter seriously and a high-level probe committee has been formed to provide justice to Lamsal and punish the culprit.

He also assured that arrangements have been made for the safety of Nepalese students in the hostel and for resumption of studies, the statement added. Around 1,000 Nepalese students are studying at KIIT, Odisha.

Meanwhile, 95 Nepalese students allegedly expelled from KIIT University have returned home through the Birgunj border in the Parsa district.

Republica Daily quoted acting Chief District Officer of Parsa Nishan Raj Gautam as saying that a total of 76 male and 19 female students have reached Nepal via Birgunj border entry point. Leaders and officials from both the countries are constantly in touch with each other since the incident on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said the Odisha government has issued a notice to the Higher Education Department which has notified that “it has formed a 24x7 help desk to facilitate the safety and security of students affected by the incident, their safe return and protection of their academic interest”.

The Odisha government said it has taken serious note of the recent unfortunate indent at KIIT, Bhubaneswar, concerning the tragic death of a student and subsequent actions by the institution.

The department has designated Kali Prasanna Mohapatra, IAS director, Higher Education, as the nodal officer and Rajat Manasingh, deputy director to assist him. “The help desk manned with nine personnel will be available round the clock.”

“The help desk, with immediate effect will also reach out to students and facilitate their early return or any other issue relating to their personal well-being,” says the notice. It has also requested the affected students to reach out to help desk for early return to the institution.

In another development, KIIT on Wednesday announced a scholarship in memory of Prakriti Lamsal. The announcement was made by KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, who met the deceased student’s father and uncle, offering his deepest condolences, according to a statement issued by the institute.