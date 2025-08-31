ETV Bharat / international

Nepalese PM Oli Raises India-China Lipulekh Trade Route Issue With China’s Xi Jinping

Tianjin/Kathmandu: Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday raised an objection to an agreement reached between India and China to use Lipulekh as a trade route during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, according to his secretariat.

"Prime Minister Oli, on the occasion, clearly raised its objection to the agreement reached between India and China to use Lipulekh, a Nepalese territory, as a trade route," the PM's secretariat said in a statement quoting Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai. Nepal claims Lipulekh as its own territory, a claim that India has categorically rejected as "neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence."

“Nepal believes that China will cooperate with Nepal in this regard," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying in the statement. However, China was silent on Nepalese Prime Minister Oli’s contentious objections. An official statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry made no reference to the issue.

PM Oli's secretariat said that the two leaders also agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation. "They also agreed to move forward the bilateral mechanism for enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries," the statement added.

PM Oli expressed “hope on accelerating implementation of projects already agreed, including under the BRI, he requested support in such areas as fertiliser, petroleum, exploration, human resources, development, climate resilience and people-to-people connection,” a press release issued by the Nepalese Embassy in China said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement said Xi, in his talks with Oli, pointed out that China-Nepal cooperation on the high-quality Belt and Road Initiative is steadily advancing, and the two peoples are becoming closer and closer.

Xi stressed that the two sides should enhance strategic mutual trust and firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, the statement said.