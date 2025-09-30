ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Welcomes Its New Kumari - The Living Goddess

A young girl dressed as the Living Goddess Kumari smiles as she speaks with her mother during the Kumari Puja festival, in which young girls pose as the Living Goddess Kumari and are worshipped by people in belief that their children will remain healthy ( ANI )

Kathmandu: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl has been chosen as Nepal's new Kumari, or Living Goddess. Arya Tara Shakya assumed the traditional Kumari throne on Tuesday. She officially entered the Kumari House, located in Basantapur in the heart of Kathmandu, during a special ceremony held at an auspicious time on Tuesday, according to Uddhav Karmacharya, a priest at the Taleju Bhawani Temple in Kathmandu.

The Kumari is selected from among Shakya girls before they experience their first menstruation. The outgoing Kumari recently retired at the age of 12 after her first menstruation. The current Kumari is 2 years and 8 months old, according to the priest. She underwent a rigorous selection process to qualify for the role.

To be chosen, she must not have experienced menstruation, have no scratches or wounds on her body, and display fearlessness. As part of the selection process, she is kept in a dark room where a buffalo's head and scary masks are placed, and she must emerge without showing any signs of fear.

The new Kumari was chosen by a selection team a few days ago. The Kumari is worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists. Although the Shakya community, from which the Kumari is selected, is considered Buddhist, the Kumari is revered as a Hindu goddess. This duality symbolises the centuries-old religious harmony that exists in Nepal.