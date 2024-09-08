ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Starts Exporting 40 MW Electricity to Bihar

author img

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

The NEA on Thursday started exporting electricity through the Kataiya-Kushwaha transmission line in the first phase. Nepal has received approval to export 125 MW of power to Bihar.

Nepal Starts Exporting 40 MW Electricity to Bihar
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Kathmandu: The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has begun to export 40 MW of electricity to Bihar for the first time, an official said. The NEA on Thursday started exporting electricity through the Kataiya-Kushwaha transmission line in the first phase, Chandan Ghosh, a spokesperson at the NEA, said. Nepal has received approval to export 125 MW of power to Bihar, he informed.

"We will gradually increase the quantum over time," Ghosh said. The NEA is exporting electricity to Bihar through Power Trading Corporation, India, as per a mid-term agreement. Currently, about 620 MW of electricity is being exported to India every day. Last year, Nepal earned a revenue of Rs. 17.06 billion by selling surplus electricity to India.

During the same period, Nepal imported electricity amounting to Rs. 16.93 billion from the southern neighbour, earning a surplus of Rs. 130 through electricity trade.

