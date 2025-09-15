ETV Bharat / international

Nepal: 3 Ministers Inducted By New Caretaker PM Karki Sworn In

Former Chief Justice Karki was appointed as PM at the recommendation of the agitating 'Gen Z' group to head the caretaker government.

Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel, second from left, flanked by new Prime Minister Sushila Karki, third from left, attend an oath swearing ceremony for ministers, right, in front of the presidential building vandalized during recent protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.
Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel, second from left, flanked by new Prime Minister Sushila Karki, third from left, attend an oath swearing ceremony for ministers, right, in front of the presidential building vandalized during recent protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (AP)
By PTI

Published : September 15, 2025 at 2:24 PM IST

Kathmandu: Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday administered the oath of office to three ministers inducted by newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki into her cabinet.

Karki, 73, the Himalayan nation's first woman prime minister, assumed office on Sunday. She inducted Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal as ministers later in the day. The swearing-in ceremony of the three ministers took place at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, Maharjgunj, here.

Former finance secretary Khanal has been sworn in as Finance Minister, while former Nepal Electricity Authority managing director Ghising has taken charge of three portfolios: energy, water resources and irrigation; physical infrastructure and transport; and urban development. Aryal, an advocate, has been sworn in as Minister for Home Affairs and for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, they assumed their respective offices. Former chief justice Karki was appointed as the Prime Minister at the recommendation of agitating 'Gen Z' group to head the caretaker government, which is mandated to conduct fresh elections on March 5, 2026.

She took oath on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread anti-government protests spearheaded by 'Gen Z' group against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Oli quit last Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation. At least 72 people were killed in the nationwide protests.

