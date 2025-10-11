ETV Bharat / international

Nepal President Paudel Admitted To Hospital After Sudden Health Problems

Kathmandu: Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel was hospitalised on Saturday after experiencing sudden health problems, according to authorities, who said his condition is normal so far. Paudel, 80, was admitted to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic and Vascular Transplant Centre here after his health condition deteriorated, according to the sources at the President’s Office.

He complained of a severe headache and vomiting and was immediately taken to the hospital, according to hospital sources. Doctors are monitoring his health condition, and so far it is normal, said a press release issued by the hospital.

President Paudel was supposed to hold discussions on Saturday morning with representatives of the Gen Z group, around 20 of whom had already reached the President’s Office for dialogue.

However, after Paudel's health deteriorated, the dialogue was postponed till Monday, the sources said. In 2023, Paudel was airlifted to India for treatment for a chest-related ailment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after he complained of shortness of breath.