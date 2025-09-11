ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's President Appeals For Peace, Says Making Efforts To Find Solution To Current Crisis

Kathmandu: Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel Thursday appealed to all sides to cooperate in maintaining peace and said he was making efforts to find a solution to the current political situation within the constitutional framework. It is the first time the president spoke about the current turmoil. He was not seen in public after the Gen Z agitating groups burnt the president's office and his private residence on Tuesday.

Paudel, who is currently under military protection, also urged people and all stakeholders to show patience and help maintain law and order in this critical situation.

"I am making every effort to protect democracy and to find a way out from the present political impasse within the constitutional framework while at the same time maintaining law and order,” said President Paudel. He called all the sides to show trust in his efforts to find a solution to the problem at the earliest.

"I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens and to cooperate in maintaining peace and order in the country with restraint," he added.

Many people were expecting that the president would publicly appear and address the nation after the incident. Earlier, President Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel met with the representatives of the protesting 'Gen Z' group at the army headquarters in Bhadrakali to pick a leader to run an interim government, sources said.